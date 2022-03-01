Versant Capital Management Inc Has $4.77 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. 3,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

