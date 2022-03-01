Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.49. 66,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,896. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

