Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 87 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.90. 1,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,125. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.31.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

