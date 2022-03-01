Verona Pharma (VRNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Verona Pharma to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNA. lifted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

