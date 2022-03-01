Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $99,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $297,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $479,000.
NASDAQ:ALPAU opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.80.
