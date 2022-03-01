Verition Fund Management LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,112 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CEMEX by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CEMEX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 564,341 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

