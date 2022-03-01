Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $41.21 on Friday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,121.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. Vericel’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vericel by 186.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the third quarter worth $150,000.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

