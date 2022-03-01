Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter worth $233,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 100.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 306,155 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth $1,180,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

