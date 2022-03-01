Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.89.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
