Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

