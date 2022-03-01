Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vasta Platform.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.55.

VSTA opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the third quarter worth about $270,000. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

