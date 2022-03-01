Vanilla Network Price Tops $4.49 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $16,713.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00010213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.93 or 0.06671756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.64 or 1.00052698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 793,798 coins and its circulating supply is 649,184 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

