Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.64. 585,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,937,794. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

