Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.00. The company had a trading volume of 48,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

