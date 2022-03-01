Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $150,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.