Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $150,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
