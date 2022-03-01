Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 834.2% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 834.2% from the January 31st total of 180,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,370,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $69,854,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 221,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

