Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $133,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

