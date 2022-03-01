Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. 149,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

