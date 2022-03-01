Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.82 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06.

