VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after acquiring an additional 73,898 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 137,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

