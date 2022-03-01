Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

