Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €26.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays raised Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Valeo has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

