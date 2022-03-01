Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,093 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 338,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,127,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 504,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,127,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.