Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 245,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,517,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,478,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 74,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.24. 551,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,359,399. The stock has a market cap of $571.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $104.38 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

