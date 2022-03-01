Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,241. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.36 and a 52-week high of $472.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $450.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

