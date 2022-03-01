Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 488.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.91. 121,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,850. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

