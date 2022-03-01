Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.76. The company had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.09 and its 200-day moving average is $221.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

