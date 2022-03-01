Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,473,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,141,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.65.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $111.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

