Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Union were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after buying an additional 559,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.