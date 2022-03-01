Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

