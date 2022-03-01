Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,400 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.