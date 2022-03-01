Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.59 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

