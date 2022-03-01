Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in US Foods were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

