Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $90.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 990.48%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

