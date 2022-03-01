USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Rating Reiterated by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reissued their buy rating on shares of USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. USA Equities has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get USA Equities alerts:

About USA Equities (Get Rating)

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.