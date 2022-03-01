Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.
URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.
About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
