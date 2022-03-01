Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 571,551 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.