Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

UPST traded down $11.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.91. The stock had a trading volume of 347,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,134,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 197.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.01. Upstart has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Upstart by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 591.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

