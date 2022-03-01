Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. reduced their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

