Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Universal Display by 83.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 332.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLED. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $154.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

