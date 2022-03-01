UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $453,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $3,534,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,575,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 125,435 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 715,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $475.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $332.67 and a one year high of $509.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

