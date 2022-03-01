United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 2,772,523 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $61,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 298,327 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

