United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $35,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,755,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,358,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $509.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.10. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of 0.79 and a 52 week high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

