uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $59.31 Average PT from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $53,068.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 33,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $807.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

