Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF – Get Rating) rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

About Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPF)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.