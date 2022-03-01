Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post $2.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Ulta Beauty reported sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $374.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

