UBS Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €121.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($135.96) price target on Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €118.82 ($133.50).

Rheinmetall stock opened at €133.60 ($150.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €76.28 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €102.25 ($114.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

