UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $288.64 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $267.08 and a one year high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

