UBS Group AG Buys 663,607 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $22,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 440.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.