UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 34,308 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $244,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

