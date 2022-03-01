UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,816 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,481,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $286,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Welltower by 83.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 110,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL stock opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

