UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $272.46 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $272,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

